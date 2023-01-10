UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Cumberland County say they have arrested a man who is allegedly responsible for an overdose death.

Upper Allen Township Police began investigating the death on Aug. 18, 2022. They say Christopher Hoover, 41, allegedly supplied dangerous drugs to the victim and ultimately caused his death.

Hoover was taken into custody on Jan. 9, 2023, according to Upper Allen Township Police. He was committed to the Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 bail, police said.