NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County man has been arrested for an alleged sexual assault of a child.

According to the New Cumberland Borough Police Department, 31-year-old Joseph Summy was arrested on two felony counts of corruption of minors and four counts of misdemeanor indecent assault.

Police say that back in September 2023, it was reported to the department that a 13-year-old was allegedly being sexually assaulted by Summy.

Police said the investigation determined that the child was assaulted in August 2023. Summy was then arrested on Oct. 6 and arraigned with bail being set at $30,000.

Summy remains in Cumberland County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing, which according to court documents has been scheduled for Oct. 12.