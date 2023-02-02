UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Mechanicsburg was charged with multiple counts after he allegedly distributed child pornography.

According to the Upper Allen Police department, officers recently investigated infant, toddler, and young child pornography being sent around on a social media platform.

During the investigation, police executed a search warrant on Feb. 2 at the home of 21-year-old Connor Waterman of the 2100 block of Merrimac Avenue.

During the search, Waterman was allegedly in possession of several images and videos depicting child porn. Waterman was arrested and assigned $6,000 secured bail, police say.

Waterman was then transported to the Cumberland County prison and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9.

Waterman is facing charges for one charge of sexual abuse of children for distributing child porn, one charge of sexual abuse of children for possessing child porn, and one charge for the criminal use of a communication facility.

Upper Allen Township Police were assisted by Cumberland County CID and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.