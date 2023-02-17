UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Upper Allen Township Police Department, a 76-year-old Mechanicsburg man was arrested for sexually assaulting a child nearly 20 years ago.

Police say Ernest Myers allegedly admitted to having sexual contact with a six or seven-year-old victim approximately 18 or 19 years ago.

The department launched an investigation in August 2022 after receiving a tip.

Myers, who is being charged with the rape of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, was arrested and had his bail set at $8,000.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

A preliminary hearing will be scheduled in the future.