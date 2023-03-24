CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Cumberland County has been arrested on alleged child pornography charges.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Willliam Ross was previously arrested on Feb. 22, 2022, on alleged charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, and corruption of minors for having sexual relations with a 15-year-old.

During this investigation, electronic devices owned by Ross were seized from his residence pursuant to a search warrant. Police state that these devices were sent to the PSP Computer Crimes laboratory, where child porn was allegedly located on one of the devices.

On Feb. 24, 2023, Ross was taken into custody at the Cumberland County Courthouse with the assistance of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office in regard to an arrest warrant.

Ross was arraigned and committed to the Cumberland County Prison where he was unable to post $50,000 bail, according to court documents.