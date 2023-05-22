NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County man has been arrested on charges for an alleged sexual assault.

According to the New Cumberland Borough Police, an arrest warrant was served for 20-year-old Treyvor Heilman after an investigation began in March.

Police say that Heilman was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, one count of aggravated indecent assault, and one count of indecent assault.

Heilman was arraigned and bail was set at $75,000. Heilman remains in Cumberland County Prison, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the New Cumberland Police.