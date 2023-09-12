MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County man has been convicted of murdering his infant son after a six-day trial.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, Wesley Brunson was convicted of criminal homicide – murder of the third degree, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and recklessly endangering another person.

The convictions are in connection to the 2020 murder of Brunson’s five-month-old son Holden.

The DA’s office says that on March 19, 2020, Brunson killed his son by forcibly asphyxiating him while the baby’s mother was out. As a result, the baby suffered from multiple traumatic injuries to his brain and other internal organs, including his liver.

“I am thankful to the jury for taking the time to listen to all the evidence. While this case was emotionally difficult for all involved, I hope that the verdicts bring a sense of peace and justice to Holden’s family,” First Assistant District Attorney Courtney Hair LaRue commented after the verdict

This case was prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Courtney Hair LaRue. Charges were filed by Trooper Krista Miller of the Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle