MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Newville man has died after a crash on Rt. 944 on Saturday.

According to the Cumberland County Coroner’s office, the 28-year-old was driving westbound when he went over a hill near the intersection at Deer Lane at a high rate of speed.

The coroner’s office says the driver lost control and struck three other vehicles.

The man was declared deceased at the scene and no other injuries were reported.

The accident remains under investigation by Middlesex Township Police.