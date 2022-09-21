(WHTM) – A Cumberland County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Barton Wade Shively, 55, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Shively attended a rally at the Ellipse and then walked to the U.S. Capitol, where he unlawfully entered the grounds. He got past broken-down police barriers and went up the steps of the Capitol. While there, Shively assaulted one officer by striking the officer’s hand, and head and shoulder areas. He also assaulted another officer, grabbing the officer’s jacket and yelling at the officer.

Shively was arrested on Jan. 19, 2021, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He is to be sentenced on Feb. 3, 2023. He faces a statutory maximum of eight years in prison on each of the two felony charges, as well as potential financial penalties.

As abc27 has previously reported, Barton also admitted during an interview that he pushed multiple police officers and punched another officer saying he “got caught up in the moment.”



Barton Shively

The Harrisburg FBI said Barton served in the United States Marines from about 1985-1992 and was released with an Honorable Discharge.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

In the 20 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 870 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 265 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.