CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A man who supplied the drugs that led to a Cumberland County overdose death will spend years behind bars in a state prison.

According to Middlesex Township Police, Eric Garvey, 27, of Carlisle, will spend between two and eight years in state prison after he was sentenced by Judge Christylee Peck on July 11.

Earlier this year Garvey pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and delivery of Fentanyl, a schedule II-controlled substance. He will also have to undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation and complete treatment, according to online court documents.

In 2020, police began an investigation that lasted two years into an accidental overdose death in Middlesex Township. Garvey became a suspect and he admitted to police to providing the drugs, police said.