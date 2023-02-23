HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced on Thursday that a Mechanicsburg man was sentenced to years in prison after he received child pornography.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 35-year-old Anthony Lauro was also ordered to pay $24,000 in restitution to the victims of his offenses and to serve 10 years on supervised release following his 10-year prison sentence.

Attorney Karam stated that Lauro pleaded guilty to receiving images and videos of child pornography sent to him by Ryan Banks, a Cumberland County resident. Banks created the illicit images with a 14-year-old from West Virginia in September 2020, when Banks was 36.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

Banks is currently serving a 17.5 to 35-year prison sentence in West Virginia for his offenses.

Lauro was in contact with both banks and the victim at the time the victim was being sexually exploited. As part of the investigation, agents found Lauro to have over 1,000 images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of other minors.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations with assistance from the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, the Mechanicsburg Police Department, and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia.