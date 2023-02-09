CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A New Cumberland man was sentenced to 20-40 years in a state correctional facility on Thursday after a 2019 shooting that involved an SRT response.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office, Mark Boisey was convicted by a jury of two counts of Attempted Homicide, three counts of Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer with a Firearm, four counts of Aggravated Assault, Strangulation, and Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Structure.

In November 2019 a woman told police Boisey kicked down a locked bedroom door, pulled her out of a bed, and pointed a gun at her while screaming threats. After briefly escaping, police say the woman was strangled by Boisey.

During the incident police say Boisey fired between 30-50 shots at the victim and responding officers.

The Special Response Team was called to assist police in taking Boisey into custody.

“We are grateful to all of the officers who put their lives on the line on that day,” said District Attorney Seán McCormack. “Due to the brave efforts of the officers, this standoff was resolved without any loss of life.”

The District Attorneys’ Office commended the New Cumberland Police Department, Lower Allen Township Police Department, and the Special Response Team for their work during this incident and Senior Assistant District Attorney Lauren Perchinski for her prosecution of this case.