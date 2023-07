(WHTM) – Jeremy Pauley, the Cumberland County man arrested after a multi-state investigation into the trafficking of stolen human remains, agreed to a plea deal with federal prosecutors earlier this year.

The charges came after East Pennsboro Police say officials found 3-5 gallon buckets in Pauley’s home containing various human remains including brains, skin, a heart, kidney, fat, skull, and other organs last year. Police alleged Pauley was buying human remains on Facebook from an Arkansas woman who allegedly stole the remains from a mortuary.

According to the plea agreement provided by the United State District Court Middle District of Pennsylvania on Monday, Pauley agreed to plead guilty to one count each of Conspiracy to Commit Interstate Transportation of Stolen Property and Interstate Transportation of Stolen Property.

Pauley faces a maximum sentence of 15 years imprisonment, three years of supervised release, and fines totaling $500,000 on the federal charges.

The office of the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania will make a recommendation for sentencing.

Pauley and his attorney signed the federal plea agreement on May 8 and the Assistant United State Attorney approved the deal on June 13, one day before federal prosecutors announced charges against Pauley and five others as part of the human remains trafficking investigation.

A preliminary hearing is still scheduled for July 26 in Cumberland County after being continued six times since September 2022. Pauley faces two counts of receiving stolen property and one count each for abuse of a corpse and one count of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities.

Cedric Lodge, 55, of Goffstown, New Hampshire, stole dissected portions of cadavers that were donated to the school in the scheme that stretched from 2018 to early 2023, according to federal court documents released in June. The body parts were taken without the school’s knowledge or permission, authorities said, adding that the school has cooperated with the investigation.

Lodge sometimes took the body parts — which included heads, brains, skin and bones — back to his home where he lived with his wife, Denise, 63, and some remains were sent to buyers through the mail, authorities said. Lodge also allegedly allowed buyers to come to the morgue to pick what remains they wanted to buy.

Bodies donated to Harvard Medical School are used for education, teaching or research purposes. Once they are no longer needed, the cadavers are usually cremated and the ashes are returned to the donor’s family or buried in a cemetery.

In a message posted on the school’s website entitled “An abhorrent betrayal,” deans George Daley and Edward Hundert called the matter “morally reprehensible.” They said Lodge was fired May 6.

“We are appalled to learn that something so disturbing could happen on our campus — a community dedicated to healing and serving others,” the deans wrote. “The reported incidents are a betrayal of HMS and, most importantly, each of the individuals who altruistically chose to will their bodies to HMS through the Anatomical Gift Program to advance medical education and research.”

The indictment charges the Lodges and three others — Katrina Maclean, 44, of Salem, Massachusetts; Joshua Taylor, 46, of West Lawn, Pennsylvania; and Mathew Lampi, 52, of East Bethel, Minnesota — with conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods.

According to prosecutors, the defendants were part of a nationwide network of people who bought and sold remains stolen from the school and an Arkansas mortuary. The Lodges allegedly sold remains to Maclean, Taylor, and others in arrangements made through telephone calls and social media websites.

Taylor sometimes transported stolen remains back to Pennsylvania, authorities said, while other times the Lodges would mail remains to him and others. Maclean and Taylor resold the stolen remains for profit, authorities said.

Denise and Cedric Lodge both made their initial court appearances in federal court in Concord, New Hampshire, and were each released on personal recognizance bail. They declined comment as they left the courthouse.

Two other people have been charged in the case.

Pauley allegedly bought some remains from Candace Chapman Scott, of Little Rock, Arkansas, who allegedly stole them from a mortuary where she worked. Authorities have said Scott stole body parts from cadavers she was supposed to have cremated, noting many of the bodies had been donated to and used for research and educational purposes by a medical school in Arkansas.

Pauley allegedly sold many of the stolen remains to other people, including individuals, including Lampi. Pauley and Lampi bought and sold from each other over an extended period of time and exchanged more than $100,000 in online payments, authorities said. Scott pleaded not guilty.