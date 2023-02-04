MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More details have been released after a fire damaged a Motel 6 in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County on Friday night.

The Upper Allen Township Fire Chief states that flames started at a mobile home about six feet behind the motel. From there, the fire spread throughout the building. Officials tell abc27 that over 30 people have been displaced, including the motel’s owner’s family, who lived in that mobile home.

Multiple crews responded to the flames around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Officials have said due to the wind, the fire quickly spread to the backside of the motel, onto both floors, and into the hotel’s attic, which made it very difficult to put out.

“The weather was a big factor in how the fire reacted, with the wind and how fast it went through the building. We stopped it about halfway through the building. The biggest concern was people slipping on the ice. You couldn’t make a move without slipping,” Upper Allen Township Fire Chief Tom Shumberger said.

The Red Cross has been working with some of the families that were displaced. No injuries have been reported associated with the fire.