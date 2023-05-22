CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The long anticipated Nothing Bundt Cakes location in Cumberland County officially announced its grand opening date.

abc27 news reported back in February that a new Nothing Bundt Cakes location would soon be opening in Camp Hill. At the time, it was unknown exactly when the new establishment would be unveiled. Then on Monday, May 22, the grand opening date was officially revealed.

The new Nothing Bundt Cakes in Camp Hill is owned and operated by Central Pennsylvania native, Karyn Reber-Hummer, who is a Central Dauphin alumni and a Shippensburg University graduate, according to a representative of Nothing Bundy Cakes.

According to Reber-Hummer, the new location was supposed to have its official grand opening back in February, but due to a delay with their gasoline installation, they were forced to postpone their opening.

On April 22, the sweet establishment held its soft opening – however, on Monday, they announced their official grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 1 at 9 a.m.

Following the grand opening, the new location will be holding a fundraiser on Friday, June 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Pink Hands of Hope, which is a local organization that fights women’s breast cancer. Nothing Bundt Cakes will be donating 20% of its sales to the organization.

Then on Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the new Nothing Bundt Cakes will be doing a free confetti bundtlet giveaway while supplies last.

Currently, the new Nothing Bundt Cakes location has created 28 jobs. According to Reber-Hummer, they are still hiring – if you are interested in applying you can click here.

The new 2,500-square-foot Nothing Bundt Cakes is located at 3540 Gettysburg Road, near Trader Joe’s, Texas Roadhouse, and the Capital City Mall. According to Reber-Hummer, the Camp Hill Nothing Bundt Cakes’ hours of operation will be:

Mondays – Fridays // 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays // 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sundays // 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It feels amazing [to be opened], and we are all so excited,” Reber-Hummer added. “It was a long road waiting for our gas line to be installed, but it’s truly heartwarming to finally be open.”

Nothing Bundt Cakes was first opened in 1997 and has since grown to more than 430 bakery locations across 40+ states and Canada, according to their website. In addition to its hand-crafted bundt cakes, the bakery also offers a wide selection of party supplies, decorations, gifts, and more.