CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Inspired Physical Therapy (IPT) officially broke ground on the construction of their brand new facility, which is going to be located near their already existing Mechanicsburg location.

According to an IPT release, the new facility will continue to offer physical therapy sessions to its patients, but will also create a new sports performance branch, called ‘Inspired to Preform’ – which is designed to help athletes reach a higher level of desired performance through various types of training.

The new Mechanicsburg facility located on 1 Legend Ln. will be about 11,500 total square feet, and will include multiple indoor-turf fields with an overlooking mezzanine above the fields for on-lookers, as well as separate areas for other physical therapy-related uses.

This will open the door for patients who may be nearing the end of their physical therapy journey, and instead allow them to continue to receive training and guidance, if desired. This new branch also opens the door to non-patients who wish to improve certain aspects of their athletic capabilities.

Jim Clahane, the owner of IPT, opened his facility back in 2014 and has continued to grow. IPT will now have two, fully equipped facilities, whereas before they only had one fully functioning facility in Linglestown – the Mechanicsburg location was formerly utilized predominantly as office space, according to their website.

Through this expansion, Clahane believes this will open the door to creating more jobs and add to his current team of 23 employees – he believes he could take on 30 employees total with this new expansion.

“[This new facility] will allow us to have more staff, which allows us to impact more lives,” Clehane said. “That’s why we are here, we are here to make a positive impact – at ITP you aren’t just a number.”

For more information on IPT, visit their website, or call their Mechanicsburg location at (717)-620-7100 or their Linglestown location at (717)-678-6290.

According to Clahane, if everything with the construction goes to plan, he anticipates the facility being completed by June 1, 2023.