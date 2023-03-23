CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular Italian pizza restaurant in Camp Hill recently announced that it has closed its doors.

Thatz’a Pizza, owned and operated by Kevin Shutt, first opened up to the community back on May 12, 2014. According to Thatz’a Pizza’s website, their specialty menu option was their signature Tomato Pie, which was a pizza topped with:

San Marzano Tomatoes

Fresh Basil

Fresh Garlic

Olive Oil

Parmesan Cheese

Thatz’a Pizza announced their closure via Facebook post – the post said:

Beginning today, March 21, Thatz’a Pizza has Closed. All of us at Thatz’a Pizza would like to thank everyone for almost nine years of support and patronage. We have decided to move on and sell the pizza shop. New tenants will be going in, and we’re sure they will post about their opening soon. We will not forget all the relationships and friendships we made over the years. We are thankful for each and every one of you. Thatz’a Pizza



Thatz’a Pizza is located on 3800 Trindle Road, Camp Hill.

It is still unknown what business will be taking over the former location of Thatz’a Pizza.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.