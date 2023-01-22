UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Upper Allen Township are investigating two separate car thefts that occurred on Friday, Jan. 20.

According to police, two separate victims reported that their vehicles had been broken into and personal items were stolen from them. Both of the vehicles were in a parking lot that is located across from the Upper Allen Township Dog Park, which is located at 321 Gettysburg Pike.

Based on the information that was discovered by police during the investigation, the thefts occurred between 5 p.m. and 5:25 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

One of the vehicles had the rear passenger window smashed in, and that a purse was stolen. The other purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273).

The Upper Allen Police want to remind people that depending on the situation, sometimes the safest place for purses, wallets, and other valuables is on their person or at home. If carrying the item or leaving it at home is not practical, then hiding it well out of sight in a secured vehicle is strongly recommended.