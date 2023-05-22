CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County Prison inmate has died due to a medical event.

According to a county spokesperson, the 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital on Friday, May 19 at 11:04 p.m. This was after a medical event occurred at the prison on Thursday night.

The spokesperson did not specify what the medical event was but said that the prison and medical staff immediately revived the inmate, evaluated him, treated him in the medical unit, and then transported him to the hospital.

The name of the man is being withheld until the family has been notified and an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 23.