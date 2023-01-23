CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners recently announced $266,000 in grant funding for nine different projects across the county.

The grant funding is being provided through the Land Partnership Grant Program, which provides financial assistance to non-profit organizations and municipalities for the purpose of preserving agriculture, protecting natural resources, creating parks, trails and greenways, according to Cumberland County’s website.

To receive the grant funding, proposed projects were evaluated based upon the following criteria:

Eligibility of the proposed project activity

Consistency with local and county planning documents

Benefits of the project to community and county as a whole

Financial feasibility

Overall quality and completeness of the application

The nine approved projects that will be receiving funding through the Land Partnership Grant Program, are:

Dickinson Township: $40,000 for trail improvements and development at the Lindenwood and Stuart Parks. Hampden Township: $40,000 for improvements to Srouji Park, which includes constructing a shelter and a public restroom. Penn Township: $40,000 for community park improvements, which includes the addition of a pavilion and a shaded picnic grove. Silver Spring Township: $40,000 for improvements to Paul Walters Park, which includes paved walking trails, benches, and new pickleball courts. Lemoyne Borough: $29,000 for improvements to Memorial Park which includes rehabilitation to the existing basketball court, the installation of a ‘gaga’ pit, and signage upgrades. Letort Regional Authority: $24,107 for invasive plant removal, native plantings, trail development for Letort’s greenway, new brochures, and new signage. Upper Allen Township: $20,000 for improvements to Winding Hill Park North which includes lighting for parking and for basketball courts. Lower Frankford Township: $18,000 for improvements to Opossum Lake, which includes the installation of new playground equipment. Mechanicsburg Borough: $15,500 for land acquisition for the South Mountain Trolley Greenway.

The Land Partnership Grant Program has existed since 2006. According to Cumberland County, to date, over $3.5 million in grant funding has been provided for 137 individual projects across the county.