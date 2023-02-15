CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County is looking for volunteers to participate in its Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program.

CASA volunteers support the best interests of children in courtrooms who have been abused and neglected. Volunteers typically spend about 10 to 20 hours on a case in a month.

“The CASA gets assigned to be an additional person for this child, specifically to be the eyes and the ears of the judge, to gather more information so that the judge has a complete picture of the family, and the child and feels like they’re able to make an informed decision about what needs to happen with the family and with the kids,” said Virginia Koser, an outreach coordinator for the Cumberland County CASA program.

An eight-week training program starts on March 2, 2023. To sign up visit their website.