CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County is looking for residents to serve on a volunteer committee exploring the creation of an endowment fund from a portion of the remaining proceeds from the sale of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the county said on Monday.

County leaders are looking for community-minded volunteers who are interested in serving on a committee to research where funding could best serve residents in need. The committee will also meet with residents to gather additional ideas, needs, and feedback, the county said.

“This exploratory committee will research the needs of the community in coordination with the county’s Human Services Policy Steering Committee to develop recommendations for the endowment to present to the Board of Commissioners,” explained Stacy M. Snyder, Cumberland County chief operating officer and chief clerk.

Volunteers interested in applying to be on the committee can find the application here.

Applicants can submit their information by email to commissioners@cumberlandcountypa.gov or hand-deliver or mail it to the Cumberland County Courthouse Office of the Chief Clerk, Suite 200, Carlisle.

All applications are due by Monday, Dec. 12, at 4:30 p.m.