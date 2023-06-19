CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A local entrepreneur and her boyfriend recently unveiled their first-ever retail storefront location for their homemade body butter collection.

The Ashanti Collection is owned and operated by 24-year-old Kymani Gorham and her boyfriend Logan Sidesinger, who both grow up in the York County area.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Gorham, her entrepreneurial spirit began to blossom at a very young age. Growing up, her father owned a video game store in Mechanicsburg called Play ‘n Trade, located at 125 Gateway Drive. Over time Gorham came to realize that one day she wanted to become a business owner just like her father.

“I have always been an entrepreneur at heart,” Gorham explained. “I always wanted to start a business, but I just didn’t know where to start. Then during COVID-19, I started watching a lot of videos and I finally decided to give it a try.”

Back in 2019, Gorham launched her first official online store called The Ashanti Collection, which initially focused on the creation and selling of homemade lip glosses. At this time, Gorham was making these lip gloss products out of her parent’s home.

“To be completely honest, I was close to giving up, but during COVID-19 I had posted a video on YouTube about my products and then finally started to get orders. Shortly after that, I also started making my body butters to sell,” Gorham said.

In 2021, Gorham and Sidesinger acquired a 3,200-square-foot space in Camp Hill with plans to solely utilize it as a production facility to create their “unique, mouth-watering skincare products.” According to Gorham, now two years later, the couple decided to convert the storefront into a production facility and a “body butter bakery” retail store.

The Ashanti Collection storefront offers a wide selection of body butters and a curated selection of body frostings (lotion), body oils, body mists, and body washes. According to Gorham, all of the 10 to 15 different body butters that The Ashanti Collection offers are homemade and are comprised of six different natural ingredients:

Shea Butter

Vitamin E Oil

Fragrance Oils

Arrowroot Powder

Mica

Jojoba Oil

Here are some of the unique “mouth-watering” body butters that The Ashanti Collection currently has to offer:

Sugar Donuts body butter

Strawberry Shortcake body butter

Oatmeal Milk & Honey body butter

Vanilla Bean body butter

Fudge Brownie body butter

To check out all the body butter options that The Ashanti Collect offers, you can click here.

According to Gorham, The Ashanti Collection comes out with new body butter scents every month, so you can always expect to see something new. It should also be noted that she and her boyfriend’s homemade body butters cost $14 for a 4-ounce jar.

“When you use our body butter, you only need a small dime-sized amount. We have had customers tell us before that one 4-ounce jar can last them for months,” Gorham explained.

The Ashanti Collection storefront is located at 3441 Simpson Ferry Road in Camp Hill and they held their official grand opening this past Saturday, June 17.

The new skincare bakery’s hours of operation are:

Wednesdays to Saturdays // 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays // 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“It feels really cool to bring such a unique store and concept to the area – it just feels so great to bring [The Ashanti Collection skincare bakery] to Camp Hill,” Gorham added.

According to Gorham, in the future, she hopes to begin offering body butter classes, so that she can teach others the art of making body butter.