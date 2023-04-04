NEW CUMBERLAND BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County say a teenager was arrested after allegedly attempting to stab two children.

New Cumberland Borough Police say on Monday around 5 p.m. a 14-year-old attempted to stab the 12 and 14-year-old on the 1100 block of Drexel Hills Boulevard.

Police say the attack was interrupted by adults and a knife was seized with no injuries reported.

The suspect left the area and was later arrested by New Cumberland Borough Police.

Police say the Cumberland County Juvenile Probation was contacted and declined to place the suspect. The teen was released to their family and is facing charges of aggravated assault and simple assault through the Cumberland County Juvenile Court system.