CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County is asking its residents and those who work within the county to fill out a survey providing feedback for the county’s future plans.

The county says they want to find out what is most important to residents and is asking questions related to transportation improvements, land preservation and the overall enhancement of residents’ lives.

The county is also asking about what ways they can communicate to better engage residents in county decision-making.

“Residents and people who work in the county have the opportunity to tell us what they want the future of Cumberland County to look like,” said Cumberland County Planning Director Kirk Stoner. “Feedback received will be used to guide us as we update our Comprehensive and Land Partnerships plans.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The county explained that the Comprehensive and Land Partnerships plans are documents that set long-term goals and objectives for the county. The documents address issues such as land use, housing, economic development, public facilities, transportation, and natural resource protection but are different from zoning ordinances, which have legal authority.

Residents and people who work in Cumberland County can complete the survey now until Tuesday, October 31, 2023. The survey can be completed: here.