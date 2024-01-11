CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A warehouse facility in Cumberland County recently submitted a WARN notice through the Department of Labor & Industry, ahead of its upcoming closure.

According to the WARN notice, the D.B. Schenker warehouse facility, located at 45 Logistics Drive in Carlisle, will be officially closing its doors on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

As a result of this closure, 478 employees will be affected.

D.B. Schenker offers a wide range of of customs-related services and currently has offices across 130 countries. According to their website, the global company has been a world’s leading logistics provider for over 145 years.

abc27 news reached out to D.B. Schenker for more information regarding this closure but did not hear back at the time of this publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.