CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Courts and Sheriff’s Office are warning residents of a current phone scam in which people are being told they have a warrant for their arrest for missing jury duty, and that they will be arrested if they don’t pay.

According to the Cumberland County communications office, the callers are purporting to be with the County Courts or Sheriffs Office and asking for gift cards.

Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor the Courts call any residents and ask for gift cards if they do not appear for jury duty and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputies do not ask for any form of payment over the phone.

The Cumberland County communications office said when money is owed due to fines, costs, and restitution, it is paid at the Clerk of Courts Office, or through the Court Collections Unit, at the Cumberland County Courthouse, located at 1 Courthouse Square in Carlisle.

If you are contacted by anyone claiming to be from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office who is soliciting money to avoid arrest, call 717-240-6390.