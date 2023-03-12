SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Shippensburg woman has been charged with attempted homicide after allegedly stabbing a man with a kitchen knife.

Pennsylvania State Police say on March 9 Natalee Clarke, 21, took a large kitchen knife hidden under her bedding and stabbed a man in the upper body.

Troopers say the victim was able to escape the attack and wrestled the knife away from Clarke.

State Police say Clarke “admitted to her intention to kill the victim several times” and that she was taken into custody.

Clarke has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, make repairs/sell/etc offensive weapon, and harassment.

Clarke was denied bail and remains in the Cumberland County Prison.