EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has been arrested after police say she allegedly stole over $17,000 from a Cumberland County hospital where she was employed.

According to police, back in June, the East Pennsboro Police was called to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill for an alleged employee theft. Officers arrived and spoke with the security department.

Security reported that over $17,000 was stolen from the hospital from an employee.

Police say that an investigation was conducted and the suspect was then identified as 41-year-old Melinda Ann Krahulec Smith. According to court documents, she was charged with theft by deception, a third-degree felony.

A formal arraignment has been scheduled for Nov. 6, which is according to court documents.