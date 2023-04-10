SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County woman has been charged with homicide after a shooting Sunday evening.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on April 9 the Shippensburg Police Department responded to the 100 block of S. Prince Street for a reported shooting.

Officers located a 48-year-old woman with a gunshot wound who was taken to Chambersburg Hospital and life flighted to York Hospital where she later died.

State Police say Breanna Elizabeth Black, 33, was identified as a suspect and has been charged with one count of criminal homicide. State Police allege Black and the victim got into a verbal altercation and that Black shot the victim.

State Police say Black was taken to the Cumberland County Prison and there is no known danger to the public at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact State Police at 717-249-2121.