CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the United State Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, a 49-year-old York County woman was sentenced to prison time on Friday for “making false statements relating to health care matters.”

Shelley Noreika of Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, who was accused of lying about her adopted daughter’s health in 2021, was sentenced to 30 months in prison after she made up serious health conditions and lied in statements to healthcare providers about her five-year-old adopted daughter.

The US Attorney’s Office says the five-year-old girl was put through unnecessary medical treatments that ultimately cost insurance companies hundreds of thousands of dollars.

According to a document from the US Attorney’s Office, Noreika admitted to federal investigators that she instructed her daughter to fake a seizure so she could record it.

Noreika then sent the video to her daughter’s doctor and medical providers as well as false statements insisting that her daughter experiences seizures.

The US Attorney’s Office also noted that Noreika had a clear fiscal motive, as she received increased adoption and Medicare subsidiaries.

“Today’s sentencing sends a strong message that protecting children is a top priority,” said Special Agent in Charge Maureen R. Dixon of the Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General Philadelphia Regional Office.

On top of Noreika’s 30 month prison sentence, the court ordered her to serve three years of supervision following her release as well as paying a $500 fine and $137,710.86 in restitution to the victims of her offenses.

Noreika, who is no longer taking care of the five-year-old girl, is also facing pending state charges.