LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman lost $1,450 to a scammer while attempting to sell a coffee table on Craigslist, the Lower Allen Township Police Department said in a release.

The woman reported the scam to police on May 6, 2020. She said that on April 26, she had posted a coffee table for sale for $300 on Craigslist, police say.

A man who identified himself as “Larry Smith” contacted her and expressed interest in buying the table, according to police. The man said he would send the victim a check in the mail and arrange for movers to pick up the table on May 2 because he lived out of state, police say.

Police say the woman received a cashier’s check in the mail on April 30 for $1,550 and deposited it into her bank account. “Smith” asked her to keep her $300 and give the rest of the money to the delivery drivers when they arrived, according to the release.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On May 1, police say, “Smith” contacted the woman again and asked her to send $1,200 to him instead, and the victim used the cash-sending program Zelle to send him the money.

On May 2, when the table was supposed to be picked up, “Smith” messaged the woman and said the movers were not able to make it and he was no longer interested in buying the table, according to the release. He asked the victim to use Zelle to send him an additional $250 and said she could keep the remaining $100 for her troubles, police say, and she did so.

On May 2, the check “Smith” had sent was returned as counterfeit, and the woman lost a total of $1,450, according to police.

Oreoluwa Dada / Credit: Lower Allen Township Police Department

After multiple search warrants were conducted, police say the suspect was identified as Oreoluwa Dada of Chicago, Illinois. An arrest warrant for Dada was served on Nov. 8, 2022, according to the release.

Dada was charged with unlawful use of a computer, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, and bad checks, according to the Lower Allen Township Police Department.