CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re a coffee and chocolate lover, you’re in luck! The Cumberland Valley Coffee & Chocolate Trail will be making 16 stops throughout Cumberland County this year.

The chocolate and coffee tour began on Feb. 1 and will run through May 31. Participants of the tour will be eligible to earn prizes while exploring the charming towns of Cumberland Valley.

There are three steps to the tour, according to visitcumberlandvalley.com.

Get your pass: Passports will be distributed digitally. You can click here to get your free passport. Passports will be delivered to your phone via text and email. The passport is ready to use, and you can save it to your phone’s home screen for easy use. When you visit a tour location, simply present your phone to the staff. They’ll provide you a 4-digit pin to count towards your prize.

Based on the number of check-ins you make; you’ll be able to earn prizes. The following prizes will be given to participants who meet the qualifications.

Level One: 5 check-ins Five check-ins on a digital passport will earn you a keychain to display the travel rings you’ve earned on your tour. You will earn a travel ring for every five check-ins.

Level Two: 10 check-ins Ten check-ins will earn you a Cumberland Valley Coffee & Chocolate Trail tote.



The following venues are included on the chocolate & coffee trail tour: