CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Midstate school district has found its new superintendent to lead after the current one leaves for a new position.

Cumberland Valley School District announced in a news release that Dr. Mark Blanchard will become the superintendent after a unanimous vote during their school board meeting Monday evening.

“It’s a privilege to step into this role,” Blanchard said in a statement. “The students, staff, and community here in CV fuel my passion to cultivate an environment of innovation and unwavering excellence. I look forward to furthering the work we have already begun to elevate the student experience and outcomes in our schools.”

The start date for Blanchard will be on Dec. 4, which is the date that outgoing superintendent Dr. David Christopher is expected to start his new role as superintendent for West Chester School District. Christopher’s last day will be Dec. 1.

Blanchard’s current position is being the Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education for CV and brings prior experience from within the district.

“Promoting from within not only showcases our trust in the exceptional talent we’ve nurtured over the years but also translates to considerable cost savings for the district,” President of the Cumberland Valley School Board of Directors Heather Dunn said. “Dr. Blanchard’s deep-rooted understanding of CV’s mission and operations, and his established local relationships, merged with his vast educational insights, make this decision both fiscally prudent and strategically sound.”