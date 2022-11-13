SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Tributes for veterans happened all over the Midstate for the Veterans Day weekend. But, as the holiday weekend comes to a close some of the youngest Pennsylvanians gave thanks to veterans on Sunday.

Dozens attended the Silver Spring Township’s 12th annual Veterans Day ceremony. Students from Cumberland Valley High School and several middle schools honored veterans for their service and sacrifice.

Some of them read aloud their reward-winning essays called Why I Thank a Veteran for their Service.

Those pieces were part of a cash prize contest for students, sponsored by the Veterans Committee. But, above all, it was a day dedicated to thanking those who gave up everything up for their country.

“It’s great to see it, and it’s particularly I think when they come up to you and say thanks for your service because you give up two, three or five years; a whole career of your life for the country,” Silver Spring Veterans Committee Chairman Pete Sandys said.

The Veterans Committee is also planning to add more names to the Silver Spring Township Veterans memorial.