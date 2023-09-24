(WHTM) – According to an email obtained by abc27, David E. Christopher, the Superintendent of Cumberland Valley School District, is expected to be hired by West Chester School District as their new Superintendent.

In the email, Christopher says the proposed start date with West Chester is December 4, 2023. Christopher was the Superintendent of Cumberland Valley School District for four years.

In those four years as Superintendent, Christopher outlined several accomplishments in his announcement email to parents, including handling the COVID-19 pandemic, opening a new building, and implementing new programs across the district.

“I will be forever grateful for my time here at Cumberland Valley and forever grateful for the support that my family and I have received here,” said Christopher. “It has been the honor of my life to lead this district, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Upon Christopher’s departure, the Cumberland Valley School District Board of School Directors will start the transition that includes maintaining leadership and hiring a new Superintendent.