CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A foster parent who sexually abused children over the course of multiple years was sentenced earlier this week, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office.

Anthony Beckem, Jr., 34, of Harrisburg, was sentenced Monday, July 31, to serve between 24 and a half and 51 years in state prison by Judge Christylee Peck. Following his release, Beckem will also have to spend three years on probation, the DA’s office said.

“What makes this case especially horrendous is the fact that this defendant, as a foster parent, was supposed to be providing a refuge for children who already had experienced disruptions during their childhood,” District Attorney Seán M. McCormack said in a statement. “Instead, he betrayed the trust placed in him and caused even greater harm to these children. Judge Peck appropriately factored the defendant’s broken trust into the 24 ½ to 51-year sentence she handed down in this case.”

According to the DA’s office, Beckem was convicted of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, attempt and solicitation to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, strangulation, aggravated indecent assault, incest, corruption of minors, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.

Three different children were adopted and sexually abused by Beckem when they were nine years old up until about 16 yers-old, the DA’s Office said. Beckem forced the children to perform sexual acts with him and, one of the victims who is a girl would be physically abused if she resisted.

In addition to his time in state prison, Beckem will also have to register as a sex offender and comply with all requirements for sexually violent predators.