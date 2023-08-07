LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Dauphin County man was charged with multiple counts of rape of a child in Lebanon County, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Steve Jacobs, 37, of Hummelstown, was charged with multiple felony counts of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to court dockets.

According to the DA’s office, Jacobs is accused of sexually assaulting multiple children when they were both under the age of thirteen on a “daily basis.”

“Instances of child abuse are heartbreaking,” District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said in a statement “These two little girls remained prey in the hands of their abuser for years. Every day represented pain and abuse. I want to commend the work of the Lebanon County Detective Bureau, especially the work of Detective David Shaffer, in his dogged efforts to seek justice in these cases.”

Jacobs was arraigned on Friday and is currently in Lebanon County Prison unable to post his bail set at $250,000, court records state.