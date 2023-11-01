ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A man will spend up to 24 years in State Prison for attacking and threatening to kill multiple family members, the Adams County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Michael Ohler, 36, of Hanover was sentenced Tuesday to spend a minimum of 11 years, according to Assistant District Attorney Sara Miller.

Ohler entered an open plea to two counts of strangulation, two counts of simple assault, three counts of simple assault of a child less than 12, and three counts of terroristic threats.

A bench warrant was then obtained for Ohler’s arrest on Oct. 24 when he was in Hanover Hospital, but he was able to get away from police. He then turned himself in later that day but had to be taken to the hospital for another “medical” emergency that turned out to have been from him taking edibles.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On multiple instances, Ohler attacked his family members who were living in a home in Berwick Township, the DA’s Office says.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, there was an audio recording of the one attack in April 2022 where Ohler can be heard making threats and attacking residents. Family members also told investigators in interviews that he would sometimes strangle them, rip their hair and hit them with a belt.

Hanover Borough Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Conewago Township Police Chief Baumgardner, Constable Fittings and Adams County Detectives were thanked by Miller.