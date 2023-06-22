ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The man who led troopers on a chase in a stolen vehicle with three children inside it at a local Walmart has been sentenced to prison.

Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett confirmed that Jason Harris, 44, of York Springs, was sentenced Monday to spend a minimum of 10.5 years and a maximum of 22 years in state prison by Judge Thomas Campbell.

“The lengthy prison sentence reflects the incredibly dangerous and serious nature of what happened here,” Sinnett wrote in an emailed statement. “Thank God that there were no injuries to the children and the brave actions of the child calling 911 and the quick, heroic response of the State Police ensured that the outcome of this incident was not far more tragic.”

Harris pleaded guilty to counts of unlawful restraint of a minor, theft by unlawful taking, fleeing or attempting to elude officers and DUI. Charges of kidnapping of a minor were dropped.

Three children were left inside a running vehicle that Harris stole at the Gettysburg Walmart parking lot in November 2022.

A high-speed chase was initiated by State Police who followed Harris on Route 15 before being able to stop and arrest him in York County. During the chase, the children were on the phone with 911 and were giving directions to first responders.

The kids walked away from the incident unharmed.