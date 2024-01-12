JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– The District Attorney announced Friday if the use of deadly force by Pennsylvania State Police against the gunman who fatally shot a Trooper was justified or not.

Juniata County District Attorney Cory Snook ruled that the use of deadly force by State Police against Brandon Stine in June was “justified,” according to a news release.

“Based on a review of all available evidence, the Juniata County District Attorney concludes that the use of deadly force against Stine was justified,” the DA wrote. “The conduct of the law enforcement officers involved in this situation was exemplary and almost certainly prevented further injury and death to members of the public and law enforcement.”

Fallen State Police Trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr.

During the incident that happened June 17, Trooper Jacques F. Rougeau Jr. was shot by Stine and died , and Trooper Lieutenant James Wagner was also shot by the gunman, and he was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The DA says that there were four things that each Trooper who was involved in the shooting knew that happened that day; The DA says that they had a description of Stine and his truck, that Stine had fired at the PSP Lewistown station, Stine had also shot Lieutenant James Wagner, and that he heard the radio transmission of shots fired on Swamp Road.

Under Pennsylvania law, the use of deadly force by law enforcement is justified when an officer believes that such force is necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury to himself or other officers while making an arrest, and if the person who is being arrested committed a forcible felony or is trying to escape with a deadly weapon. In this case, the DA says, that Stine was charged with attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, and he was trying to escape while shooting a rifle at responding Troopers.

When Stine drove to a private parking lot next to the State Police station in Lewistown he got out of his truck and fired two shots that hit unoccupied marked cruisers just before 11 a.m. He then drove off, and State Police began their search for him.

It was about an hour and a half later when Wagner spotted Stine, who was following behind the Trooper in his truck on Washington Avenue and pulled onto the opposite side of the road and stopped. Stine pulled next to Wagner and fired a shot at him, which hit him and gave him critical injuries before he took off, the news release states.

“I have based this decision on my observations having been at the scene immediately after the incident, on review of the extensive reports by PSP personnel, an independent investigation conducted by the Juniata County Detective and all available evidence,” Snook wrote in a statement to State Police.

Later when Stine was spotted again by a Trooper in the area of Swamp Road he shot again and hit the cruiser’s rear window. A shots fired call went out and Troopers swarmed to the area.

Rougeau Jr. was the leading responding Trooper and when he got to the area, Stine shot at him which went through the windshield and fatally hit him, the DA says.

The manhunt for Stine ended when Troopers were able to corner him between a strip of trees and an open field. A perimeter around Stine was made and Troopers shot at him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The night before the fatal shooting, Troopers were called for a welfare check on Stine after friends and family expressed their concern for him, but State Police say they could not find him.

The funeral for Rougeau Jr., a native of Corry, Pa., was held June 27 in Erie. He enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in June 2020 as a member of the 160th class.