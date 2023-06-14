LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A verdict was reached in a 2020 Lancaster County double homicide where the bodies were found in a truck that was set on fire, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Ezequiel Almodovar, 38, was convicted on Tuesday by a jury on two counts of first-degree homicide, one count of reckless burning or exploding, two counts of abuse of a corpse and one count of tampering with evidence, according to the DA’s Office.

Ezequiel Almodovar mug

“Almodovar shot these men six times, Eugenio four times and Jonathan twice,” Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Baker said during his opening statement. “The defendant shot each of them once in the back of the head. He then loaded their bodies into the bed of Eugenio’s truck, drove it to a secluded farm lane, and burned the truck and their bodies beyond recognition.”

The bodies of Jonathan Rivera and Eugenio Morales-Torres were found charred in a pickup truck on a farm lane, the DA’s Office said. The county coroner’s office determined that Rivera and Morales-Torres were shot in the back and their manner of death was ruled to be homicide.

According to prosecutors, at about 11:50 p.m. on July 27, police got a report that Rivera and Morales-Torres were missing for hours. Their last known location was at “Zeke’s,” who was later identified as Almodovar, home off Hunsecker Road.

The next day on July 28, police found the remains in a truck that Almodovar set on fire, and the vehicle was able to be linked back to him, the DA’s office said.

According to the evidence that was presented by prosecutors, Almodovar was seen by a witness standing in his driveway with blood on his shirt and a Ford F-150 truck that was found to be Morales-Torres’ was in the driveway. At the time of the shooting, Almodovar’s neighbors reported hearing gunshots and there were shell casings and a bag of blood found on his property, the evidence presented showed.

The trial took a week and the jury deliberated for two hours before returning their verdict.

“[Baker and I] are acting as the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania speaking for two people who can’t speak for themselves because the defendant took their ability away,” Assistant District Christopher Miller said in a closing statement.

Almodovar is currently in Lancaster County Prison awaiting sentencing.