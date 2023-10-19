YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Police are investigating a threat made against a York County high school on Thursday.

York County Regional Police say there was a threat involving Dallastown Area High School and that students were dismissed early out of precaution.

There was no indication of what kind of threat was made against the school as police are investigating.

Anyone who is supposed to partake in after-school events should refer to Dallastown School District.