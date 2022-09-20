DALLASTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York), Dallastown Borough received a $250,000 grant that will go towards improvements at Dallastown Community Park.

The funds will be used to fix issues with storm water, accessibility paths, safety, adding more handicapped parking, and a new fence around the baseball field.

“I am thankful to have played a part in securing this grant funding, which will help to preserve the park so many more children can use it. Playing sports is a wonderful form of exercise and a way to develop character. We do not want to lose a great park by not giving it the care it needs to remain a viable resource for the community,” said Phillips-Hill.

The 11-acre park is used by many local sports organizations and hosts several summer events.

The Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program awarded Dallastown Borough with the grant money. The program is funded by Pennsylvania’s impact fee, which is paid for by the Commonwealth’s “unconventional natural gas producers.”