YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Teachers in the largest school district in York County are planning to hold a rally Wednesday as the start of the new school year is fast approaching.

Dallastown Area School District teachers and community members say they plan to rally to urge school board members to work with educators to reach a fair contract before the start of the school year.

The rally will be held at the Dallastown High School and Middle School campus immediately before the school board’s contract negotiations with the Dallastown Area Education Association. The association says it wants to see a contract that is respectful to the financial and health sacrifices made by teachers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

With less than three weeks before kids return to the classroom, the association says the school board is dragging out the negotiation process.

This is not the first time teachers were pushing for contract negotiations. Back in December of 2020, Dallastown teachers threatened to strike the following year in March if a new contract was not in place.

The rally will last one hour starting at 1 Wednesday afternoon. abc27 is hoping to get a statement from the school district soon.