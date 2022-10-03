HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dancing With the Stars: Live! is coming to the Hershey Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Dancing With the Stars is back for its 31st season, now with live production.

The show’s tour will feature world-renowned dancers Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart and “So You Think You Can Dance” winner Alexis War.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Getting to see the smiling faces of the people who vote for us on the show from home each and every week in-person is such a privilege – the fans are the reason why we love to do this tour! We cannot wait to travel to cities all across the country and share our passion for dance from coast to coast. Whether you’ve made a tradition of coming to the show every year or this is your first time getting to see us live, we promise to give you an unforgettable performance,” said the dancing professionals.

To buy tickets to Dancing With the Stars: Live!, visit www.hersheyentertainment.com.