HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and Pennsylvania natives Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren are coming to the Hershey Theatre this spring.

The show on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. is an expansion of Hall’s first solo tour in a decade, and comes after the release of his first solo record in over a decade “Before After.”

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com. General public ticket sales begin March 10 at 10 a.m. with presales starting March 7 at 10 a.m.

Hall last came to the midstate area with John Oates in February 2020 performing at the GIANT Center.

Rundgren was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 with works that include “Bang the Drum All Day,” “I Saw the Light,” “Hello It’s Me,” and production for Grand Funk Rail Railroad, New York Dolls, Meat Loaf (”Bat Out of Hell”), and Daryl Hall & John Oates.