(WHTM) – Today marks Armed Forces Day which honors all who currently serve in the military.

The 1947 war veterans memorial in Dauphin Borough was rededicated today during a ceremony.

This week volunteers worked to repair the seal on the memorial.

The stone memorial stands seven feet tall and had some cracks and a tarnished brass plate. The ten names listed on the seal are local men who were killed in World War One and Two.

Elizabeth Rodda, President of the Dauphin-Middle Paxton Historical Society said, “The purpose is not just to honor the 10 lost men whose names are listed on the monument but as well to honor all veterans from Dauphin and Middle Paxton Township.”

Organizers hope more people take the time to see the memorial.

The memorial can be found on the hill past the Dauphin pool parking lot.