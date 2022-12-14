DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Commissioners approved their 2023 budget on Dec. 14, and they say it does not include a property tax increase for the 18th consecutive year.

“This unprecedented streak of no tax increases only happens with collaboration and

scrutinizing spending line by line, just like residents do at home,” Commissioner Chair

Mike Pries said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The general fund for the budget is $218.8 million, the commissioners announced. They say the budget is nearly $3 million less than the proposed budget presented in November.

“We have made a huge investment in our workforce because this is a really tough

market, and we need to maintain our high standards in providing core services,”

Commissioner Chad Saylor said.

“Any dollar that we can raise and use outside of general fund dollars, we will seek out

those opportunities,” Commissioner George P. Hartwick III said.