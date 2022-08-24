ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — There is a new name and owner for an agriculture business in upper Dauphin County.

Lykens Valley Grain in Elizabethville held its grand opening on Tuesday. It used to be Upper Dauphin Grain Center, but the name changed after Sterman Masser of Schuylkill County bought it.

The new owner plans to keep the employees and sell and store more locally produced wheat, corn, and beans.

“For the farm community and this valley, there’s not a lot of infrastructure in place anymore, and if this facility would’ve closed, many farmers would not have had a place to store or dry or sell their grain and cash crops, too,” said Michael Pechart, chief operating officer of the Masser family of companies.

Lykens Valley Grain does up to $20 million in business each year.